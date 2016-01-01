See All Dermatologists in Riverdale, NJ
Dr. Marc Abbate, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Abbate, MD is a dermatologist in Riverdale, NJ. Dr. Abbate completed a residency at SUNY at Buffalo. He currently practices at Schweiger Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Abbate is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group
    44 Route 23 Ste 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121
  2. 2
    Riverdale
    44 Route # 213, Riverdale, NJ 07457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 571-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • EmblemHealth
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Healthfirst
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Locals (any local)
  • MagnaCare
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Marc Abbate, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Italian and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1316911845
Education & Certifications

  • SUNY at Buffalo
  • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • University of Delaware
  • Dermatology
  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(10)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
