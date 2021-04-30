Overview

Dr. Marbella Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Lubbock Medical Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.