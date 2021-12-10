Dr. Marays Veliz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veliz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marays Veliz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marays Veliz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They completed their residency with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Program
Dr. Veliz works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Villages Cancer Center1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 540, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 753-9777
Florida Cancer Specialists - Leesburg601 E Dixie Ave Ste 1001, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-9448
Florida Cancer Specialists - Palm Coast61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2812, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-1860
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Brownwood Cancer Center2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 107, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 765-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knows her knowledge. Very short 15 minute visits. Usually meet her Nurse Practitioner.
About Dr. Marays Veliz, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1023213089
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veliz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veliz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veliz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veliz works at
Dr. Veliz has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veliz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veliz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Veliz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veliz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veliz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veliz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.