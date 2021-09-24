Dr. Marat Reyzelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyzelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marat Reyzelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marat Reyzelman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Reyzelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellstar Neurology & Headache Center780 Canton Rd NE Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3602
-
2
Wellstar Pain Medicine3747 Roswell Rd Ste 311, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 422-3602
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyzelman?
Listens well and takes the time to explain things making sure I understood. Very friendly and efficient. He listened to all my symptoms before jumping to anything rather than like some doctors take one look and diagnose you before they hear one word then hardly listens after to what you say which is the story with most of my doctors and I have 9…. If I could have more doctors like him, my life would be much less pained and I would most likely feel better by now. At least in this area I have help.
About Dr. Marat Reyzelman, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255516019
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyzelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyzelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyzelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyzelman works at
Dr. Reyzelman has seen patients for Vertigo and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyzelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyzelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyzelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyzelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyzelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.