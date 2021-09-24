Overview

Dr. Marat Reyzelman, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Reyzelman works at Wellstar Neurology Headache Center in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.