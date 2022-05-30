See All Neurosurgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. Marat Grigorov, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marat Grigorov, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Venice, FL. 

Dr. Grigorov works at Neurosurgical Spine Institute in Venice, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Spine Institute
    1525 Tamiami Trl S Ste 601, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 275-1996
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Neurosurgical Spine Institute
    2484 Caring Way Unit C, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 800-1404
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Decompression for Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marat Grigorov, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063613628
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

