Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Centro De Estudios Tecnologicos.

Dr. Friger works at GenesisCare in Miami, FL with other offices in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Oncology Partners LLC
    14233 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 439-3779
    Cb Oncology Partners
    20405 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 946-1030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jul 04, 2016
    Great quality and customer service. Her medical assistant and nurse do a great job facilitating treatment. She is professional and caring at the same time. The difficulty of the human side of her specialty, is very well compensated, by perfect use of latest technology, welcoming environment, and a symbiotic relationship between all the departments. I could not think of a better doctor, to take care of my family's medical needs.
    ANNELIA DOMINGUEZ in Miami, FL — Jul 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356382188
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Centro De Estudios Tecnologicos
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Friger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

