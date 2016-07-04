Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD
Overview
Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Centro De Estudios Tecnologicos.
Dr. Friger works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Oncology Partners LLC14233 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 439-3779
-
2
Cb Oncology Partners20405 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Directions (305) 946-1030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friger?
Great quality and customer service. Her medical assistant and nurse do a great job facilitating treatment. She is professional and caring at the same time. The difficulty of the human side of her specialty, is very well compensated, by perfect use of latest technology, welcoming environment, and a symbiotic relationship between all the departments. I could not think of a better doctor, to take care of my family's medical needs.
About Dr. Marangeli Friger, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1356382188
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Centro De Estudios Tecnologicos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Friger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.