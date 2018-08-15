Dr. Maram Zakko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maram Zakko, MD
Dr. Maram Zakko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Baghdad Med College University Of Baghdad.
Palomar Health Medical Group15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 675-3150
He is the absolute BEST in his field. Got to the bottom of my GI problem immediately, prescribing the correct medicine to heal my liver issue, making me well when I had almost given up on finding the treatment that would heal me. He is one of the many top doctors at Arch Health Medical Group I have the fortune of being treated by, truly of of my heroes at Arch!
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- St Rafael Hosp/Yale
- Baghdad Med College University Of Baghdad
Dr. Zakko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakko has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zakko speaks Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakko.
