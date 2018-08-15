Overview

Dr. Maram Zakko, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Baghdad Med College University Of Baghdad.



Dr. Zakko works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

