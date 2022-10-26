See All Dermatologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Maral Skelsey, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maral Skelsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Skelsey works at Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 820, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
  Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    4.6
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Skelsey offered an incredibly quick appointment and removed my skin tag in 5 minutes. An excellent outpatient visit. All the staff treated me very politely, understood my anxieties and were really careful.
    Mahmood Pradhan — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Maral Skelsey, MD

    Dermatology
    English, Armenian, Chinese, French and Mandarin
    1699750315
    Education & Certifications

    Am Coll Mohs Micrographic Surg-Cutaneous
    Washington University
    Georgetown University
    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Dermatology
