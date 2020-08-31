Dr. Hehemann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marah Hehemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marah Hehemann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
University of Washington Medical Center1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-6190Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
General Internal Medicine Center At Uwmc-roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 598-6358
Seattle Reproductive Medicine1505 Westlake Ave N Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (877) 777-6002
- Evanston Hospital
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Very informative, her office and staff is very clean and comfortable (i went to the highland park location). I feel like i am in really good hands with Dr. Hehemann! Dr. Hehemann and her medical assistant made me feel as comfortable as I could with my first appointment with them. (Cystoscopy)
Dr. Hehemann accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hehemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hehemann has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Urinary Incontinence and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hehemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hehemann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hehemann.
