Dr. Mara Thur, MD
Overview
Dr. Mara Thur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA.
Dr. Thur works at
Locations
Athena OB/GYN - Abington1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (267) 946-5200
COMING SOON Athena OB/GYN - Langhorne830 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 946-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thur was the best doctor I’ve ever had. She was so caring and genuine and truly listened to me. I would 11/10 times recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Mara Thur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295769511
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thur has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.