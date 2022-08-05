Overview

Dr. Mara Linscott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Linscott works at Brigham And Women's Health Care Center in Pembroke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.