Dr. Mara Haseltine, MD is a Dermatologist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Haseltine works at Pure Dermatology by Dr. Kate Zibilich Holcomb in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Warts and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.