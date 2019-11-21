Dr. Mara Galvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mara Galvin, MD
Dr. Mara Galvin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with St Lukes Hospital|St. Luke's Hospital
Locations
Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5295Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-8237Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Galvan is the kindest, most professional and patient doctor that you can find. She is perfect 10s on every scale, even those that top out at 5!
About Dr. Mara Galvin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital|St. Luke's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.