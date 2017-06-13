Overview

Dr. Mara Coloma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Coloma works at El Monte Quality Care Medical Group in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Zoster Without Complication, Overweight and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.