Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
Houston Fertility Institute7400 Fannin St Ste 730, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2980
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was fine
About Dr. Alexa Clapp, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clapp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.
