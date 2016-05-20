Dr. Mara Archambault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archambault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mara Archambault, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mara Archambault, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Riverside Medical Clinic12742 Limonite Ave, Eastvale, CA 92880 Directions (951) 739-2737
Internal Medicine6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Riverside Medical Clinic6250 CLAY ST, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 Directions (951) 683-6370
Rmc Surgery Center LLC21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 493-6905Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Archambault has taken over my primary care for the past year and I'm very pleased with her care. She was very proactive when a need for emergency care and hospitalization for me was needed. I've found her to be very responsive, capable and caring. I disagree with another reviewer that she lacks experience. She has capably handled me though I've had complicated needs. She refers to specialists as needed.
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023157021
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Archambault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archambault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archambault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Archambault. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archambault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archambault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archambault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.