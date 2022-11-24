Overview

Dr. Mar Antonio Jaminal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Jaminal works at UF Health Women's Specialists - Elizabeth G. Means Center in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.