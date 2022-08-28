See All General Dentists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS

Dentistry
5 (192)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Falls Church, VA. They completed their residency with HOWARD UNIVERSITY

Dr. Chaudhry works at Grove Dental Clinic, P.C. (Falls Church) in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Springfield, VA, Mc Lean, VA and Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Grove Dental Clinic, P.C. (Falls Church)
    3400 Payne St Ste 101, Falls Church, VA 22041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0217
  2. 2
    Broadway Dental Associates
    815 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 533-8668
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Brookfield Dental Associates
    7108 Brookfield Plz, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0214
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Dental Center of Tysons Corner
    8270 Greensboro Dr Ste 101, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0218
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Grove Dental Clinic, P.C. (Herndon)
    504 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 884-0219
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Apicoectomy
Bone Grafting
Composite Fillings
Apicoectomy
Bone Grafting
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 192 ratings
    Patient Ratings (192)
    5 Star
    (181)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhry?

    Aug 28, 2022
    I visited Dr Chaudhry's Fall Church, VA location for multiple times for my dental work. I found the his work very efficient & cost effective. His staff is very good and provided me excellent customer service....
    Saim T. — Aug 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chaudhry to family and friends

    Dr. Chaudhry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chaudhry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS.

    About Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174687909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Maqsood Chaudhry, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.