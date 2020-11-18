Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Amjad works at
Locations
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Astera Cancer Care34-36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9696
Astera Cancer Care2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 681-5241Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plainfield Office1314 Park Ave Ste 1, Plainfield, NJ 07060 Directions (908) 754-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely courteous and spent time in understanding your problems and answer all questions.
About Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1881631398
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Mercy Hospital & Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Amjad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amjad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amjad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amjad works at
Dr. Amjad has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amjad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amjad speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjad.
