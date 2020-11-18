See All Hematologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Amjad works at Astera Cancer Care in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Hamilton, NJ and Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Steeplechase Cancer Center
    30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 927-8700
  2. 2
    Astera Cancer Care
    34-36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 757-9696
  3. 3
    Astera Cancer Care
    2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 681-5241
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Plainfield Office
    1314 Park Ave Ste 1, Plainfield, NJ 07060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 754-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2020
    He is extremely courteous and spent time in understanding your problems and answer all questions.
    Edward David — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1881631398
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital & Medical Center
    • King Edward Medical College
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maqsood Amjad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amjad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amjad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amjad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amjad has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amjad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amjad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amjad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amjad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amjad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

