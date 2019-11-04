Overview

Dr. Maqsood Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Allergy Specilaists Sc in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.