Dr. Maqbool Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maqbool Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Maqbool Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Neurological Associates Pllc298 Clear Sky Ct Ste F, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 245-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
been trying to reach them for several days now and keep getting the msg their mailbox is fuil
About Dr. Maqbool Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1548300916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Punjabi.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.