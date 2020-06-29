Dr. Maosong Qi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maosong Qi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Maosong Qi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Qi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lowell10 George St, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qi?
A very good Doctor. Answers all questions you have.
About Dr. Maosong Qi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831333608
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Easton Hospital
- Beijing Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qi works at
Dr. Qi has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Neck Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qi speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Qi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.