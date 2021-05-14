Overview

Dr. Maohao Han, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Advanced Gastroenterology in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.