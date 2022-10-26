See All Psychiatrists in Akron, OH
Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their residency with N Eastern Oh University College Med

Dr. Elahi works at Portage Path Behavioral Health in Akron, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portage Path Behavioral Health-akron
    340 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 253-3100
  2. 2
    Portage Path Behavioral Health
    105 5th St SE Ste 6, Barberton, OH 44203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 745-0081
  3. 3
    Portage Path Behavioral Health
    10 Penfield Ave, Akron, OH 44310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 762-6110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder

Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    He is a very kind,understanding,and Professional man . He will answer your questions and return your calls at the end of the day. He takes Medicare and is careful with your Medications. If you tell him you want to try a new medication he will usually let you. You can fill your prescriptions same day .
    Mike — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD
    About Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1174621221
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • N Eastern Oh University College Med
    Residency

