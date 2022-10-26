Overview

Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their residency with N Eastern Oh University College Med



Dr. Elahi works at Portage Path Behavioral Health in Akron, OH with other offices in Barberton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.