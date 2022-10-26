Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They completed their residency with N Eastern Oh University College Med
Dr. Elahi works at
Locations
-
1
Portage Path Behavioral Health-akron340 S Broadway St, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 253-3100
-
2
Portage Path Behavioral Health105 5th St SE Ste 6, Barberton, OH 44203 Directions (330) 745-0081
-
3
Portage Path Behavioral Health10 Penfield Ave, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 762-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind,understanding,and Professional man . He will answer your questions and return your calls at the end of the day. He takes Medicare and is careful with your Medications. If you tell him you want to try a new medication he will usually let you. You can fill your prescriptions same day .
About Dr. Manzoor Elahi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
- 1174621221
Education & Certifications
- N Eastern Oh University College Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elahi has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more.
