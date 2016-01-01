Overview

Dr. Manya Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.