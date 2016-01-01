Overview

Dr. Manus Kraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine.



Dr. Kraff works at Kraff Eye Institute in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.