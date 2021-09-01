Dr. Manuj Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuj Singhal, MD
Dr. Manuj Singhal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine5000 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1776
Orthopedic Associates500 W Main St Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Es un exelente doctor tengo dos operaciones realizadas por el doctor hombro y rodilla y las dos exelente lo recomiendo es profesional amable gran ser humano y un exelente trabajo gracias doctor
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Kentucky
- University of Texas
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
