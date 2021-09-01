Overview

Dr. Manuj Singhal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Singhal works at Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.