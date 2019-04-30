Dr. Manuj Nangia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nangia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuj Nangia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuj Nangia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Nangia works at
Locations
Morales Medical Services15899 Los Gatos Almaden Rd Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 357-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not sure what happened with some of these other reviews but I had a great experience with Dr. Nangia. I just saw him recently and he was kind, knowledgeable, and a good listener. Definitely a good fit if you want to work with a doctor to find long term solutions.
About Dr. Manuj Nangia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437283405
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University of Southern California
- Los Angeles County General Hosptial/Usc School Of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nangia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nangia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nangia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nangia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nangia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nangia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nangia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.