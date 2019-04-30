Overview

Dr. Manuj Nangia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Nangia works at San Jose Integrative Wellness Center in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.