Dr. Manuela Orjuela-Grimm, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manuela Orjuela-Grimm, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720055288
- Harvard School Of Public Health|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Dr. Orjuela-Grimm speaks Spanish.
