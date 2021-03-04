Overview

Dr. Manuela Pedra-Nobre, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University De Santiago, Fac De Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Pedra-Nobre works at North Jersey Rheumatology Center, PA in Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.