Overview

Dr. Manuela Mendes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Mendes works at Prima Care Family Practice in Fall River, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.