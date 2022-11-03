Dr. Manuel Ybarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ybarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Ybarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Ybarra, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School Sa and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Ybarra works at
Locations
-
1
Manuel Ybarra M.D.150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 299-7770
-
2
Shertz location6051 FM 3009 Ste 210, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 299-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ybarra?
Dr Ybarra is attentive, caring and professional. Has been great working with me on multiple areas.
About Dr. Manuel Ybarra, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053572503
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Rush Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Med School Sa
- St. Mary's University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ybarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ybarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ybarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ybarra works at
Dr. Ybarra has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ybarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ybarra speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ybarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ybarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ybarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ybarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.