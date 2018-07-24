Dr. Manuel Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Vergara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manuel Vergara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Pontificial Javeriana University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Lawrenceville Neurology Center3131 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-1701
Lawrenceville Neurology Center10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 202, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 688-3492
Lawrenceville Neurology Center2 Centre Dr # 200, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 896-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Dr Vergara is the best, he has been my Dr. for more than 10 years. I trust on him 100%. For sure I´m in good hands
About Dr. Manuel Vergara, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487638268
- Luisiana State University
- SUNY Downstate/Kings Co
- Pontificial Javeriana University
- Salesiano Juan Del Rizzo School, Bogota, Colombia
- Epilepsy
Dr. Vergara works at
