Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Velazquez works at
Arek Jachimowicz250 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Velazquez I am attempting to help one of your patience with having you complete a form for her insurance to approve a Rx for a wheel chair you wrote for her. If you or someone in your office can call and tell us how we can get this form to you to be completed would be greatly appreciated. My number is 646 532 8009 Laureen Cuprill Community Health Worker. Thank you in advance for your prompt response and consideration with this matter.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861521551
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velazquez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velazquez works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.