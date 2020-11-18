Overview

Dr. Manuel Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Velazquez works at Arek Jachimowicz in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.