Overview

Dr. Manuel Torres, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine|Ponce School of Medicine, Ponce, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.