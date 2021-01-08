Overview

Dr. Manuel Sousa, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Salem, NH. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Sousa works at Salem Centre for Orthodontix in Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.