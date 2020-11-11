Dr. Manuel Seneriz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seneriz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Seneriz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Seneriz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Seneriz works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute, LLC609 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-1796Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seneriz?
Always excellent. Top notch service and care
About Dr. Manuel Seneriz, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1942271481
Education & Certifications
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Seneriz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seneriz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seneriz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seneriz has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seneriz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Seneriz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seneriz.
