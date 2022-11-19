Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santiago is one of those rare doctors who will sit with you until all of your questions, or that of your family, have been answered. He also investigates your files and records from all sources before he forms answers. He called me at 8:00 pm one evening. He had decided to go over my ct one more time before it was put away. He found something which had been overlooked and required immediate attention… and then he saw to it that I received that immediate attention. Within two weeks I had seen a surgeon, had all labs done and major surgery had been performed. Thank you, Dr. Santiago!
About Dr. Manuel Santiago, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1760454458
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- VA Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.