Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from INTER-AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / SAN GERMAN and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Home First Building2000 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 871-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosado is the best kindest Dr I have ever had. While going through my treatments I had a few panic attacks where I just wanted to quit. He took time to calm me down and let me know everything was going to be OK. Feeling blessed to have him as my dr.
About Dr. Manuel Rosado, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134228760
Education & Certifications
- INTER-AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / SAN GERMAN
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosado accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosado has seen patients for Hodgkin's Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosado speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.
