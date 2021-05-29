Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Bradenton Gastroenterology1886 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Yes I would absolutely recommend Dr. Rodriguez. He’s a caring and excellent doctor. I think he is truly interested in his patient’s health care.
About Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1356399307
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- University of Illinois
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.