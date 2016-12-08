Overview

Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS is an Oral Surgery Practitioner in Princeton, WV. They completed their fellowship with National Oncologist Institute in Havana, Cuba



Dr. Rodriguez works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Princeton, WV with other offices in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.