See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Princeton, WV
Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS

Oral Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS is an Oral Surgery Practitioner in Princeton, WV. They completed their fellowship with National Oncologist Institute in Havana, Cuba

Dr. Rodriguez works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Princeton, WV with other offices in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Office
    220 Locust St, Princeton, WV 24740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 425-8220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Beckley Office
    150 Brookshire Ln, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 255-1411
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Grafting
Complex Tooth Extraction
Dental Implant
Bone Grafting
Complex Tooth Extraction
Dental Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF)  Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sedation
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?

    Dec 08, 2016
    New in Cape Coral. Found this wonderful, caring dentist. And his attentive staff. Debbie especially made me feel at ease. I feel they'll do a good job in taking care of my dental problems.
    Pat Deles in Cape Coral, FL — Dec 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodriguez to family and friends

    Dr. Rodriguez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodriguez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS.

    About Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093955403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Oncologist Institute in Havana, Cuba
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine, Jackson Memorial
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Manuel Rodriguez, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.