Dr. Manuel Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Manuel Reyes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Dr. Reyes is one of the finest doctors that I have ever met. He has been my heart doctor for a few years, now. He always explains questions about my case and never seems hurried. He and his nurse, Vicki, are so warm and kind. He responds to my emails in record time. I feel that I can trust him and his judgment, and I am very thankful for the care that he has shown me.
About Dr. Manuel Reyes, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
