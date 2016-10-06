Overview

Dr. Manuel Reyes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Reyes works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.