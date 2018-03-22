Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel Reich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Reich, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Oxford Dr Ste 110, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 823-5155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reich is a very competent and caring psychiatrist. He has immensely helped my daughter who has numerous mental health diagnoses and physical challenges. She has been a patient of Dr. Reich for 11 years. My husband and I are eternally grateful to Dr. Reich for helping our daughter.
About Dr. Manuel Reich, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
