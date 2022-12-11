Dr. Manuel Ramos Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Ramos Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Ramos Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Ramos Jr works at
Locations
Manuel Ramos MD7050 NW 4th St Ste 301, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 792-8601
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Ramos very patient, and explained everything very clearly. I thought him to be old school and understood my concerns very well. He cleared up my condition in a very considerable time. Could hardly breathe when I started, and had just about no problems when I finished in less than two weeks. I would definitely recommend Dr Ramos
About Dr. Manuel Ramos Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831296607
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramos Jr speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.