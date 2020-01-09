Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Quinones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 995-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Optum-Commonwealth1501 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833 Directions (714) 410-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinones?
Love my Doctor always makes me feel like I’m his only patient and allows me the time I need on my visits. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861667164
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinones works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.