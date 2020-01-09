See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Quinones works at HealthCare Partners Medical Grp in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optum Primary and Specialty Care
    1236 N MAGNOLIA AVE, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 995-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Optum-Commonwealth
    1501 W Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 410-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 09, 2020
    Love my Doctor always makes me feel like I’m his only patient and allows me the time I need on my visits. I would definitely recommend him.
    — Jan 09, 2020
    About Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861667164
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel Quinones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quinones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

