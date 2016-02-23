Overview

Dr. Manuel Pun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Pun works at Northeast Medical Group in Shelton, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.