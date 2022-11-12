Overview

Dr. Manuel Portalatin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Portalatin works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.