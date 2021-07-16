Overview

Dr. Manuel Peralta Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Peralta Jr works at Central Virginia Orthopaedics in Lynchburg, VA with other offices in Appomattox, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.