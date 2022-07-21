Overview

Dr. Manuel Penalver, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Penalver works at HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - North in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.