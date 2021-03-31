Dr. Manuel Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Pardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Manuel Pardo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Locations
Lab Corp-plantation Rd13861 Plantation Rd Ste 104, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 225-1306
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is through, professional with a friendly manner.
About Dr. Manuel Pardo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376583294
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pardo speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.
